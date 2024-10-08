Security tightened in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack for Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) Odisha Police has made elaborate security arrangements in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to ensure a smooth and safe Durga Puja.

Talking to reporters, police commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh said the festival will be celebrated in 187 pandals in Bhubaneswar and 166 in Cuttack.

To manage crowds and maintain law and order, 38 platoons of police (each comprising 30 personnel) will be deployed in Bhubaneswar and 64 in Cuttack. Additionally, 200 police officers and members of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be stationed at strategic locations in both cities, he said.

Singh highlighted that special traffic regulations have been put in place, along with measures to curb petty crimes such as chain snatching. Emphasis will also be placed on fire and structural safety at the puja pandals, he said. PTI BBM BBM MNB