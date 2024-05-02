Security tightened in Dharamshala in view of President Murmu's visit and IPL matches

Dharamshala, May 2 (PTI) In light of President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit and the IPL T-20 cricket matches, Dharamshala will see stringent security measures with several aerial activities being temporarily banned.

District Collector Hemraj Bairwa has announced a prohibition on paragliding, drone flying and other aero sports throughout Kangra district on May 6, coinciding with President Murmu's attendance at the Central University's convocation ceremony.

Additionally, similar restrictions will apply on May 5 and 9 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches held in the area.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive on May 6 and will participate in the graduation ceremony of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala starting at 1:50 pm. During the event, she is expected to award degrees and medals to several outstanding students, including 11 PhD and six MPhil gold medalists, along with 25 postgraduate and five undergraduate top achievers.

The temporary suspension of aerial activities also extends to the Dharamshala sub-division on the days of the IPL matches to ensure the safety of both the spectators and the dignitaries. The authorities have clarified that the police and security agencies would be exempt from these restrictions.

The district magistrate emphasized that the safety of special guests and the general public is paramount, and that stringent compliance with these orders is mandatory.

He warned that any violation would be met with necessary legal action. To enforce these measures, the local police, sub-divisional officers, the district tourism office and the paragliding association have been directed to coordinate and ensure that no security breach occurs. PTI/COR AS AS