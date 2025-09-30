Security tightened in Gorakhpur for CM Yogi's Dussehra procession

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Security arrangements have been stepped up here ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's participation in the Dussehra 'shobhayatra' from Gorakhnath Temple to Ramleela Ground, officials said on Tuesday.

Police and administration remain on alert with surveillance stretching from ground to sky, they said.

Director General of Police (DIG) (Range) S Channappa inspected the arrangements and interacted with female constables deployed at pandals. The chief minister traditionally performs 'puja' at Mansarovar Temple before reaching the Ramleela Ground for Lord Ram's 'arti'.

To secure the procession, police have deployed an anti-drone system, while personnel have been stationed on rooftops and inside houses along the route. Additional forces have been positioned in sensitive and crowded areas.

A rehearsal of the procession and traffic diversions will be held ahead of Dussehra. "Four-wheelers will not be allowed towards Gorakhnath Temple during the rehearsal and on Dussehra day," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi said.

Authorities have identified 16 key sites for idol immersion, including Rajghat Bridge, Mahesra, Domingarh, Chhivata Bridge, Barhalganj, Gola, Gorra Ghat, Barhara, Matiyara, Gaurighat, Rohua Ghat, Turra Nala, Ami River (Kaudiram and Chandaghat), Jagatbela, Kasaraul and Sisai Ghat.

Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar said additional forces have been deployed at crowded spots, with drones and CCTV cameras monitoring the gatherings. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ