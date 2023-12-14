Security tightened in Jharkhand assembly ahead of winter session

Ranchi, Dec 14 (PTI) In view of the security breach in Parliament, the security measures at the Jharkhand assembly were reassessed as its winter session is beginning on Friday, and necessary steps were being taken, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh said.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, he said no one would be allowed into the premises of the assembly without an authorised entry pass.

"Additional security personnel are deployed whenever the assembly is in session. Since an incident has happened, the security has been reassessed and steps are being taken accordingly," Singh said.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto asked the police to make all kinds of arrangements required to ensure the safety of legislators.

Advertisment

"The entry of unwarranted persons should be avoided," he said.

The winter session of the assembly will continue till December 21.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also expressed concern over the Parliament incident that happened on Wednesday.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released a yellow-coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs. PTI SAN SAN SOM