Security tightened in Manipur''s Bishnupur day after shots fired by unidentified miscreants

Imphal, Dec 17 (PTI) Additional security forces were deployed on Wednesday in the peripheral areas of Manipur's Bishnupur district, a day after unidentified people fired shots, escalating tension in the restive state, officials said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the firing incident, the police said.

Several rounds of gunshots were fired near the vicinity of Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas, bordering Churachandpur district, around 9 pm on Tuesday, they said.

One IED, along with six locally made mortars, known as 'pumpi', were recovered in the follow-up operations at Kangvai, a few kilometres from Phougakchao Ikhai, the police said.

“Nobody was injured in the incident. The situation remains calm but tense in the district, with no reports of fresh firing. Additional security forces have also been deployed in the peripheral areas of Bishnupur,” a senior official said.

Investigation is underway, though no arrests have been made so far, he said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the police said an FIR has been registered, and security has been beefed up in and around the area.

"Joint security forces are carrying out intensive combing operations and area domination to ensure the safety of the public," it said.

Senior police officers visited the site of the firing incident and took stock of the prevailing situation, the statement said.

The police also said the recovered IED was safely disposed of.

Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai were among the areas where the ethnic violence first broke out on May 3, 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities, the official said.

Meanwhile, several displaced people, particularly women and children, who had returned to their homes in the vicinity of Phougakchao Ikhai after nearly two years, fled once again and took refuge elsewhere in the wake of the firing, he said.

The firing incident took place hours after DGP Rajiv Singh visited Churachandpur district and held a meeting with senior officers.

Singh chaired a “comprehensive review meeting to assess the prevailing security situation and preparedness", another police statement said. PTI CORR RBT BDC