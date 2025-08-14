Security tightened in Nagaland ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Kohima, Aug 14 (PTI) Security has been tightened across Nagaland ahead of Friday's Independence Day celebrations following a boycott call by two groups, officials said.

All commandants of Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) units and Indian Reserve Battalions have been directed to maintain constant vigil, with special focus on the disputed areas along the Assam–Nagaland boundary and the international border with Myanmar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Renchamo P. Kikon told PTI here.

"All security measures are in place and the law and order situation under control," he said, adding that while there is call for boycott by a section of insurgent groups, "we are hopeful no untoward incident will happen and the celebrations across the state will pass off peacefully".

The NSCN/GPRN (Yung Aung) along with the United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) has jointly urged people across the region to abstain from participating in the celebrations.

Adding to the concerns, the 5-Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) has also declared its "non-participation" in the celebrations.

The CoRRP, representing the Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi apex tribal bodies, said the move is "a step further" in its agitation against what it calls the state government’s unresponsiveness to their demands on job reservation policy review.

It appealed to the public — particularly youths and students — to express their resentment "through peaceful non-participation" and urged the government to refrain from coercing civil society leaders or the public.

Following the directives, student bodies under the five tribes have circulated notices barring educational institutions and students in at least six districts — Kohima, Dimapur, Mokokchung, Chümoukedima, Niuland, and Wokha — from participating in the celebrations.

The Nagaland government, however, has issued strict orders mandating compulsory attendance of all government officers and staff at Independence Day functions across the state.

"We are firm on our stand of non-participation in the Independence Day celebration tomorrow as there has been no response from the state government to our demands," CoRRP member secretary G P Zhimomi told PTI here. PTI NBS NBS MNB