Security tightened in Shimla ahead Himachal Pradesh's Budget session

Shimla, Feb 15 (PTI) Ahead of the commencement of Himachal Pradesh's Budget session on Monday, security was tightened in Shimla to maintain law and order, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla Gaurav Singh said a total of 872 police personnel have been deployed in the state's summer capital.

About 15 gazetted officers, 30 non-gazetted officers, 66 head constables, 375 constables, 47 women constables and 16 communication staff from the district police have been deployed across Shimla.

"In addition, nearly 200 Home Guard personnel will be stationed to support the security setup" he said.

"Specialised units, including Quick Reaction Teams (QRT), the Special Security Unit (SSU) and other teams comprising 75 trained commandos, will be positioned at key locations. Officials from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will also remain deployed to gather intelligence inputs and further strengthen security arrangements," the SSP said.

He further said that police has also activated surveillance cameras for enhanced surveillance.

"Photography, digital videography and drones will also be used for better security, if required," he added.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate during security checks and avoid spreading or believing rumours, and promptly inform the police about any suspicious activity.