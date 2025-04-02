Security tightened in UP's Muzaffarnagar after introduction of Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

Muzaffarnagar: Security was tightened at sensitive locations of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar as a precautionary measure, following the tabling of the Waqf Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, officials said.

A flag march led by District Magistrate Umesh Mishra and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh was conducted by the district administration in sensitive areas.

The march covered key areas, including the Khalapar locality, they said.

Drone surveillance is also being carried out to monitor the situation. Authorities said the situation in Muzaffarnagar has been peaceful so far.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.

Opposition parties are strongly resisting the Bill, slamming it as unconstitutional and against the interest of the Muslim community. Several leading Muslim organisations have been rallying support against the Bill.