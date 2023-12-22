Security tightened near Parliament in view of protests against suspension of MPs

New Delhi: Adequate security arrangements were made near the Parliament and Jantar Mantar on Friday in view of the ongoing protest by INDIA bloc against suspension of MPs, an official said.

Several security personnel have been deployed and barricades were also placed. A senior police officer said that adequate arrangements have been made and security personnel have been deployed for the smooth movement of traffic in the area.

A total of 146 members were suspended from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha since December 14.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said on Thursday that INDIA bloc leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday against suspension of MPs and nationwide protests will also be held in all district headquarters against the government’s alleged “immoral and illegal” behaviour.

After two men jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and released smoke from canisters, the opposition has been disrupting House proceedings demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach.