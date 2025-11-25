Security to be beefed up across Bhubaneswar for President's visit

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (PTI) Security will be beefed up across Bhubaneswar for President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to the Odisha capital, police said on Tuesday.

A total of 58 platoons of police, comprising around 1,740 personnel, and 150 officers will be deployed in the state capital, including the assembly, for Murmu's visit, a police officer said.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive here in the afternoon of November 27 and address the state assembly later in the day. She will leave Bhubaneswar on November 28, sources said.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh reviewed the security arrangements in the assembly on Tuesday and said that 33 platoons of police along with 150 officers of different ranks will be deployed for the Winter Session of the assembly, which will start from November 27. One platoon of police comprises 30 personnel.

Besides, specialised units and bomb disposal and dog squads, and fire personnel will be deployed for the assembly session, he said.

Similarly, another 25 platoons of the police will be deployed in other parts of the city to ensure the President's smooth visit, Singh said. PTI BBM BBM ACD