Security upped at Rupala's Rajkot residence amid protests by Kshatriya community

Rajkot, Mar 31 (PTI) Security was tightened at the residence of Union minister and BJP candidate from Gujarat's Rajkot Lok Sabha seat Parshottam Rupala amid protests by the Kshatriya community against a remark he made at a poll rally earlier this month.

Rupala had said several Kshatriya rulers in the past collaborated with the British, remarks that incensed community members, who have urged the BJP to withdraw his candidature or face defeat.

"We have tightened security at Rupala's residence (in Rajkot city) so as to avoid any untoward incident. The bandobast has been made as a precautionary measure. Ten policemen, four police sub inspectors, a police inspector have been deployed," Assistant Commissioner of Police BJ Chaudhary said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, three persons were arrested by Pradyumna Nagar police here for burning an effigy of Rupala. They were charged under IPC sections for unlawful assembly, disobedience of order made by a public servant, mischief by fire, as well as provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Karni Sena leader Padminibai Vala said the protests against Rupala will continue. On Saturday, national president of Karni Sena Raj Shekhawat had said he was quitting the BJP for not taking action against the minister.

At a gathering of the community near Gondal town organised by former BJP MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja on Friday, Rupala had apologised for his remarks. PTI COR KA PD BNM