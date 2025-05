Thane, May 22 (PTI) The security wall of a private firm collapsed in the early hours of Thursday in Wagle Estate area as rains lashed the city, a civic official said.

While two cars and an auto rickshaw were damaged, nobody was injured in the incident, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the municipal corporation.

The wall outside Equinox Pvt Ltd collapsed around 12.30 am, he said.

The area has been barricaded for safety reasons, Tadvi added. PTI COR KRK