See me as affected student's brother not as political party leader: BJP chief Annamalai

Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Amidst severe criticism from various political parties over his whiplash agitation, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Saturday said his action should be likened to that of a "brother's primal anger" over the sexual assault of his sister.

His action should not be viewed as political but ought to be seen as an elder brother's outburst over the "system failure" in the state, Annamalai said a day after he staged a unique whiplash agitation of flogging himself to condemn the ruling DMK and the state police over the handling of the case of sexual assault on a Chennai college student.

"Don't see me as a political party leader but see me as the affected girl's elder brother. It's (inflicting whiplash on himself) like primal anger of a brother because the system has failed," Annamalai told reporters at the airport here when sought for his reaction.

"Has the police been impartial in handling the case? No. There was no chance for the FIR to get leaked. How did it get leaked?" the BJP president asked.

He lashed himself several times with a whip in front of his house in Coimbatore demanding justice for the Anna University student who was sexually assaulted on Christmas Eve.

The police had arrested the suspect in the case. Several political parties including the ruling DMK had mocked Annamalai for the agitation which was also to dislodge the DMK government. He had vowed not to wear sandals till the DMK was dethroned and had even begun a 48-day ritual for a pilgrimage to Murugan temples. Also, he justified his stance on the issue.

He said the "system has deteriorated" in the state. Former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and BJP members were arrested when they staged a protest demanding justice for the affected girl student. "So I was constrained to take up this agitation. I have taken up the issue with a religious zeal," Annamalai said. PTI COR JSP ROH