Seed bank inaugurated in Latur

Latur, Oct 1 (PTI) A seed bank of rare trees has been set up in Latur collectorate in Maharashtra, a senior official said.

Advertisment

"This is a unique initiative in the state and efforts will be made to set up such seed banks in all the government offices in the district," the district collector said.

Seeds of 75 rare trees of local species have been stored in this bank. The aim is to grow six lakh trees every year. Buying saplings will not be needed, the collector said.

Actor Sayaji Shinde participated in the inauguration ceremony via video conferencing and lauded the initiative. PTI COR NSK