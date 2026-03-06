Seeing beyond limits: Visually impaired candidate cracks Civil Services Exam in 1st attempt

Indore, Mar 6 (PTI) Akshat Baldwa, a 25-year-old law graduate originally hailing from Indore, has been visually impaired since childhood, but his life goals were always clear.
Overcoming physical limitations, he secured an impressive 173rd rank in the prestigious Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 in his first attempt.
Results of the exam were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.
Baldwa holds a BA-LLB (Hons) degree from the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru. He currently lives in the Karnataka capital.
"When I was in the 11th grade, I had decided that one day I would crack the Civil Services Examination. Success in this exam on my first attempt has filled me with pleasant surprise and I am truly relishing this moment," he told PTI over the phone.
According to Baldwa, he lost his eyesight when he was just one-and-a-half-month-old due to a serious illness and is now 100 per cent visually impaired.
"I have always faced challenges, but I don't think about them. I always think about ways to overcome them. I don't want to be part of the crowd. I want to achieve bigger goals," he insisted.
Baldwa said his mother, Meena, played a major role in his preparation and success in what is widely considered the toughest exam in India.
"My mother left our family home (in Indore) and stayed with me during my studies in Bengaluru," he informed.
Meanwhile, celebratory atmosphere prevailed at Baldwa's home in Indore, about 1,450 kilometres from Bengaluru.
His jubilant father, Sanjay, said, "My son's success in the Civil Services Examination has filled us with pride. He has been passionate about studies since childhood." Baldwa, a music enthusiast, has learned to play the tabla and harmonium, he added.