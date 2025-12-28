Seek urgent policy intervention to conserve J-K's water bodies: Farooq Abdullah to NC MPs

Srinagar, Dec 28 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asked party MPs to vehemently raise the critical issue of protection of water bodies and lakes in Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament.

Emphasising the growing environmental challenges the region was facing, Abdullah stressed that lakes, rivers, wetlands and other water resources are the lifeline of the economy, ecology and cultural heritage. Their continued degradation poses a serious threat to livelihoods and to future generations, a National Conference spokesperson said in a statement.

The former chief minister said unchecked urbanisation, pollution, encroachments and climate change impact have severely affected major lakes and water bodies.

He called upon party MPs to seek urgent policy interventions, adequate budgetary support, and a comprehensive framework to revive and sustainably manage these vital ecosystems.

Abdullah underscored that safeguarding water bodies is essential not only for drinking water and irrigation but also for tourism, biodiversity and climate resilience.

He said that any conservation initiative must ensure that the common public -- especially those who are dependent on water bodies for livelihood, such as farmers, fishermen, artisans and tourism sector workers -- should not be adversely affected. PTI MIJ RUK RUK