Seeking action against crime in Nashik, man attempts suicide outside Mantralaya

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) A man and five others were detained here on Friday morning after he tried to set himself on fire outside the Mantralaya to press the demand of action against eve-teasing and gambling in Nashik, police said.

The incident occurred outside the new administration building of the Maharashtra government's headquarters after the flag-hoisting around 10 am, said an official.

The man tried to pour kerosene on himself but was swiftly overpowered by the security personnel present near the spot.

The group of six, which included three women, had demanded action against eve-teasing and gambling activity in Nashik city, the police official said.

A case was registered against all six for alleged attempt to suicide and unlawful assembly. They were allowed to go after serving notices, the official said. PTI DC KRK