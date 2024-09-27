Seeking cancellation of 'erroneous' 1985 GR, Gowari Gond community members hold protest in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 27 (PTI) Several thousand members of the Gond Gowari community held a protest in Nagpur on Friday seeking cancellation of a 1985 government resolution (GR).

Protesters under the aegis of the Adivasi Gond Gowari Jamat Sanvaidhanik Haq Sangharsh Kruti Samiti claimed this GR, issued on April 24 that year, contains incorrect information about the community, which was creating problems in them getting quota benefits.

"Members of the community from across Maharashtra took part in the protest morcha from Yeshwant Stadium to Ganesh Tekdi. We had held a protest on February 5 and the following week the state government had sought six months to submit a report. This period was again extended by two months," Adivasi Gond Gowari Jamat Sanvaidhanik Haq Sangharsh Kruti Samiti working convener Gajanan Kohale told PTI.

"We want the cancellation of the GR of 1985 as it is unconstitutional and has incorrect information about the Gond Gowari community. If amendments are made to this GR, then our demands will be automatically met. However, we do not think the state government is serious about our demands," he added. PTI CLS BNM