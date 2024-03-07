Seeking justice in BJP's 'double engine' govts a crime: Rahul on rising crime against women

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the incident of two girls hanging themselves, saying that it's a crime to seek justice in these states.

On February 28, two girls were found hanging from a tree in a field – days after they were allegedly raped.

The girls were found near the brick kiln they worked at in a village in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur.

"Understand the 'dual injustice' happening in Narendra Modi's double engine governments from these two incidents! "In UP, two sisters hanged themselves after they were raped. Now after not getting justice and pressure to withdraw the case, their father also hanged himself," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

नरेंद्र मोदी की डबल इंजन सरकारों में हो रहे ‘डबल अन्याय’ को इन दो घटनाओं से समझिए!



UP में दो बहनों ने अपने साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के बाद फांसी लगा ली, अब न्याय न मिलने और मुकदमा वापस लेने के दबाव पर उनके पिता को भी फांसी लगानी पड़ी।



MP में एक महिला की इज़्ज़त सरेबाज़ार तार-तार हुई,… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 7, 2024

"In MP, a woman's honour was robbed. Her poor husband pleaded for justice, and hanged himself along with his two children, when he did not get it," he said.

"Seeking justice in the double engine government is a crime," the former Congress president said.

Gandhi alleged that "treating not just the victims, but even their families, as enemies has become a tradition in BJP-ruled states." He said the party is being aided in projecting this "false image" painstakingly created by "friendly media." He said that the families of sexual attack victims in Hathras and Unnao, as well as Mandsaur and Pauri, keep asking for justice.

"Raise your voice against this terrible injustice, else this fire will reach you too, if not today then tomorrow," Gandhi said, using the hashtag 'NaariNyay'.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue of crimes against women.

"Being a woman has become a crime in this jungle raj," she said.

According to Additional CP (Law and Order) Harish Chandra, the girls' family members alleged that they were raped by the Ramroop Nishad, 48, the contractor of the brick kiln, his son Raju, 18, and nephew Sanjay, 19.

All three have been arrested, he had said earlier.

According to their families, the three also made a video of the act to blackmail the girls -- aged 16 and 14 -- because of which they hanged themselves.