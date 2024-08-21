Seeking physical copies after their e-filing would defeat purpose of e-filing: SC to NCDRC

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court has said seeking physical copies of documents from lawyers after they have filed those electronically would defeat the purpose of e-filing.

The observations were made by a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Tuesday while hearing a petition seeking effective implementation of the digital-filing facility at the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) and state consumer disputes redressal commissions (SCDRCs).

The plea moved by one Usha Garg said lawyers are asked to file physical copies of documents even after they file those digitally.

"We also understand the burden of the lawyers. If we are moving into the digital world, but on the other hand, we also put the burden on the lawyers for doing additional paper filing, then why have digital filing at all?... We had to dispense it at the Supreme Court two years ago," the bench said.

Meanwhile, the bench also took note of the submissions of Justice A P Shahi, the NCDRC chairperson, that there were delays on the part of states in filling up vacancies at SCDRCs and this has been adversely impacting judicial functioning.

The CJI asked the NCDRC chief to provide details of the pending petitions and assured him that the issue of appointments at SCDRCs will be taken up by the top court at the earliest.

Justice Sahi, who appeared in the court virtually, said the NCDRC is facing difficulties due to issues related to data migration from the "e-Dakhila" portal to "e-Jagriti".

"E-Dakhila" was the earlier digital mode of filing documents in the NCDRC.

The Union Ministry for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has designed the "e-Jagriti" portal for consumer commissions. It is aimed at streamlining consumer dispute resolution processes.

According to the government's website, the primary goal of the portal is to offer a simple, fast and cost-effective solution for resolving consumer disputes at all levels.

The top court also asked the secretary of the consumer affairs ministry to appear before it virtually on the next date of hearing to apprise it about the development made so far on digital filing.

"Once advocates are filing in the online mode, why do we expect them to file physical copies?" the bench asked.

The CJI asked the NCDRC chairperson to deliberate on the issue with government officials for an expeditious solution of the grievances raised in the petition.

Earlier, the court had criticised the practice of the insolvency appellate tribunal, NCLAT. The tribunal had made physical filing of pleas mandatory in addition to e-filing. PTI SJK RC