Seeking Punjab's rights, not begging: Mann on demand for release of Rs 60,000 cr from Centre

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday again sought the release of Punjab's Rs 60,000 crore "pending" funds from the Centre, saying he was demanding the state's "rights" and not "begging" for it in the wake of floods in the region.

Visiting flood-affected villages in Ferozepur district, the visibly emotional chief minister said Punjab always stood with the nation in times of crisis, and hoped that the country would reciprocate now.

He claimed the state suffered a Rs 50,000-crore loss on account of the GST implementation, and a payment of Rs 8,000 crore from the Centre's rural development fund was due.

"If they (Centre) give it, we will manage," Mann told reporters in Ferozepur.

"Whenever the country faced any crisis, Punjab always stood by it -- be it the green revolution or the fight for freedom. We have made maximum sacrifices. Today, Punjab is in crisis, and I hope the country stands by it." Seeking the release of Rs 60,000 crore from the Centre, the chief minister said, "I am demanding the rights (of the state). I am not begging from the Centre." Mann also applauded the Army's contribution in undertaking relief and rescue operations. Twenty helicopters have been deployed by the Army in relief and rescue measures, he said.

"But people are saying they do not want to leave their homes. They are attached to them. Moreover, they have cattle. (That is why) They are sitting on rooftops," he said.

Replying to a reporter's question, he said the Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams are safe.

About his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said, "He inquired about the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah also called up." Modi had spoken to Mann immediately after returning to Delhi from China to enquire about the flood situation in the state and assured him of every support needed. Shah spoke to Mann on Monday to take stock of the flood situation in the state.

The devastating floods in Punjab have already claimed 29 lives besides impacting more than 2.56 lakh people. The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 12 districts, including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, have been hit by the floods.