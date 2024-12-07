Seeking views of experts on EVM issue: Supriya Sule

Pune, Dec 7 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said the opinion of experts is being sought over the "EVM issue" in the wake of the Maharashtra assembly polls' mandate as she batted for the use of ballot papers.

The Opposition has questioned the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines in the elections after the Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP romped home by securing 230 out of 288 seats, leaving the MVA with a tally of 46 seats.

"We will take a final decision on Monday. Many countries have shifted their poll process to ballot papers," Sule told a press conference.

She said a meeting of the INDIA bloc on the EVM issue was held.

"The Congress party is already working on it. We are taking guidance and seeking opinions of experts," the Baramati MP said.

Sule echoed her father and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar who claimed that enthusiasm was not seen among the people after the poll verdict.

Stating that elections should be conducted transparently, Sule said the registration of cases against villagers of Markadwadi in Solapur district shows "an act of repression, not democracy".

A section of villagers from Markadwadi village in Malshiras tehsil recently tried to hold a "re-poll" using ballot papers alleging discrepancies in EVMs in the assembly polls.

The villagers dropped their plan at the last moment earlier this week following the intervention by the police who warned of taking action.

Sule said the delay of more than 10 days in the formation of the Mahayuti government was "unfortunate" despite securing a huge mandate of people. PTI COR NSK