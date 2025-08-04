Seelampur stabbing case: Court takes cognisance of chargesheet

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A Delhi court has taken cognisance of Delhi Police’s chargesheet against a woman known locally as "lady don" and seven others in the case over the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area in April.

In an order on July 26, Judicial Magistrate Anmol Nohria, said, "From the perusal of material available on record, I take cognisance of the offence." The court noted the chargesheet was filed for the offences of murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, common intention, harbouring or concealing an offender and causing disappearance of evidence of offence.

The chargesheet names Zikra, known as "lady don" in the Seelampur area worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, apart from Anas, Sahil Ansari, Zahida, Nafees, Vikas, Shahid alias Shuaib and Aneesh.

Summoning the accused persons, the court posted the matter for August 8.