Seelampur teen murder: Accused 'Lady Don' sent to two-day police custody

New Delhi: A woman accused in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area was sent to two-day police custody on Saturday, an official said.

Zikra, who's known as 'Lady Don' in the area and worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, has been taken into custody for further questioning, a senior police officer said.

Kunal Singh (17) was killed around 7.30 pm on Thursday, just a few metres from his house, after he stepped out to buy milk to prepare tea for his ailing father, according to police.

Acording to the officer, police told the court that they required Zikra's custody to locate the remaining accused and recover the murder weapon.

During preliminary interrogation, Zikra said that in November last year, her cousin Sahil was attacked by two individuals -- Lala and Shambhu -- who were friends of Kunal.

Although Kunal was present at the scene, his name was not added to the FIR as he was a minor, the officer said.

Believing Kunal to be behind the assault, Zikra and Sahil allegedly decided to take revenge, he said. Delhi Police has formed 10 teams to trace and arrest the remaining accused persons. Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to map their escape routes besides conducting raids at multiple locations across the city, the officer said.

Zikra was previously arrested under the Arms Act after she posted a video with a pistol on social media. Out on bail, she was living in a rented accommodation near Kunal's house.

She worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, Zoya, before the latter's arrest by Delhi Police in a drugs case.

She was reportedly living with Zoya before the latter was jailed. It is believed that Zikra was trying to form her own gang after Zoya's arrest, sources said.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday called senior police officers, including DCP (North-east) Ashish Kumar Mishra, and took stock of the situation.

Sood directed the officers to arrest the guilty at the earliest, and keep a watch on the law and order situation in the area, which was gripped by tension after the teen's murder, sources said.