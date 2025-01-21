Seema Haider, husband to offer 51 litres of cow milk at Maha Kumbh

Noida: Seema Haider, who allegedly entered India illegally with her four children two years ago and now lives in Greater Noida, and her husband Sachin Meena has decided to send 51 litres of cow milk to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Advertisment

Haider wanted to visit the Maha Kumbh but could not do so due to her pregnancy, their lawyer AP Singh said, adding that he would be visiting the Kumbh on Tuesday to make the offering.

Haider claims to have adopted Hinduism after marrying Meena.

Meena said they both wanted to visit the Maha Kumbh and offer 51 litres of cow milk at the Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers. "...but I cannot go because Seema is pregnant and I have to take care of her," he said.

Advertisment

Haider said that since she can't go to the Maha Kumbh, she would have the 'darshan' through social media, television and mobile. "I request you all should visit the Maha Kumbh," she added.

Haider, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province, left home with her children in May 2023 and travelled to India via Nepal. She captured headlines that July when Indian authorities found her living with Meena, who is now her second husband.

Haider’s Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider has hired an Indian lawyer to seek custody of their four children.