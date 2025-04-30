Seema should be shown empathy as she's India's daughter-in-law, says lawyer amid deportation fears

Noida, Apr 30 (PTI) Seema Haider, who is facing the possibility of being sent back to Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, should be shown compassion as she is India's daughter-in-law, her lawyer has said.

Seema, who was already married back home in Pakistan's Sindh province, had illegally entered India via Nepal in 2023 along with her four children to marry an Indian man. She is facing fresh scrutiny after the Centre ordered all Pakistani citizens to leave India before the month ends, in retaliation for the terror attack.

"Seema converted to Hinduism while in Pakistan and got married to an Indian as per Hindu rituals in Nepal as well as India. So, she is now the daughter-in-law of India, and people should show some empathy," said her lawyer, A P Singh.

"Some people are targeting Seema over the Pahalgam terror attack, which is a sad incident, but it is totally wrong. Her case should be treated on humanitarian grounds," he added.

Singh said that while in Pakistan, Seema divorced her husband and moved to her father's house. After her father's death, she met Sachin Meena. Later, they became friends, and Seema converted to Hinduism in Pakistan.

"Thereafter, Seema came to Nepal, where she married Sachin. After that, she converted legally in India. The couple has a baby girl and named her Bharti, which means Meera.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a birth certificate to the girl," he added.

On April 26, Seema made an appeal to the government to let her stay in India.

In a video clip, she was heard saying, "I was Pakistan’s daughter, but now I’m India’s daughter-in-law. I do not want to go to Pakistan. I appeal to PM (Narendra) Modi and UP CM Yogi (Adityanath) to let me stay in India".

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took a series of retaliatory steps, including suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals, on Wednesday.

Haider left her home in Karachi in May 2023 and came to India. In July, Indian authorities caught her living with Meena in the Rabupura area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The two reportedly came in contact while playing online games in 2019.

At present, the couple lives in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. PTI COR RHL