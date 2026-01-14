Seemingly impossible projects become reality under Modi's leadership, says MP CM

Bhopal, Jan 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the erstwhile Congress governments lacked conviction in implementing development projects and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving seemingly impossible tasks through improved coordination. Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Yadav credited Modi's strong leadership and effective coordination between the "double-engine" governments for infrastructural development.

"Previously, major projects often looked grand on paper, but became ineffective due to the lack of coordination between departments before they could be implemented. Now, under PM Modi's leadership, the Government of India has eradicated the old system through the PMG and Pragati portals, making seemingly impossible projects a reality," said the chief minister.

He said the "double-engine" government has been a major election issue for the BJP in recent years, with party leaders proposing a single-party government at the Centre and the state for expediting development.

"The launch of the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) and the Proactive Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform has reactivated stalled investment projects in the country.

This institutional arrangement has brought all stakeholders from the central and state governments together, accelerating the decision-making process," Yadav added.

PRAGATI is a technology-based platform that monitors projects, redresses citizen grievances, and reviews implementation through coordinated efforts by Central ministries and state governments.

At the highest level, the Prime Minister chairs progress review meetings with the Chief Secretaries of the states and the Secretaries of Central Ministries/Departments, where issues related to identified projects and schemes are resolved.

Yadav said PM Modi's visionary leadership, clear policy guidelines, and proactive governance have also made it possible to complete projects pending for decades promptly.

He said Madhya Pradesh has received 209 major projects from various Central Ministries, and 108 projects with an investment of over Rs 2.61 lakh crore have been completed.

He added that 101 projects costing Rs 5.24 lakh crore are currently under implementation.

The chief minister further said that Madhya Pradesh has achieved 97 per cent success in implementing Central projects, including 14 projects from the Ministry of Railways, 13 from the Ministry of Road Transport, five from the Ministry of Power, and significant projects from the Ministry of Renewable Energy.

He said the Central and State governments are jointly advancing wildlife tourism schemes, and as a result, cheetahs have made their home in the Kuno National Park.

"Coordination between the Central and state governments is our greatest strength. When departments work in coordination, the pace of development doubles," Yadav added.

He said an ecosystem has been created through PRAGATI and PMG initiatives, and in Madhya Pradesh, the Central and state governments are working jointly to complete important infrastructure development projects on time, leveraging modern technology.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said PRAGATI was launched on March 25, 2015, and its 50th meeting was held on December 31.

Providing information on ongoing Central projects in Madhya Pradesh, he said 209 projects are being monitored by the PMG portal.

Jain said the state government resolved 312 of the 322 issues related to Central projects during the PMG review. Similarly, 39 projects were reviewed through the PRAGATI Portal, resolving 120 of the 124 issues.

"The state government resolved 97 per cent of the problems in both the PMG and PRAGATI reviews," he said.

Jain added that Madhya Pradesh has set new standards for efficiency and speed at the national level in land acquisition for Central projects, surpassing the national average in this regard.

"Madhya Pradesh has emerged as an energy and transportation hub, dominated by road, railway, and power projects. Work is underway on 77 road and highway projects in the state. This pace of projects and programmes is ensuring the country's progress," the chief secretary added. PTI MAS NSK