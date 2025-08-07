Seer Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has lost 'state guest' status in Maharashtra: Saint

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Spiritual leader Swami Govindanand Saraswati on Thursday claimed the Maharashtra government has revoked the "state guest" status given to seer Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

Talking to reporters here, Govindanand Saraswati demanded the registration of a case against Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his associates for their alleged involvement in illegal activities and a Rs 363 crore financial fraud.

The spiritual leader said he has submitted a written complaint to the Borivali Police Station in suburban Mumbai in this connection.

He also said the state government has revoked the "state guest" status given to Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati with immediate effect.

As per a letter issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) and addressed to the home department, Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who is on Maharashtra tour between July 7 and September 7, was given the status of state guest for security reasons.

The letter was shared by Govindanand Saraswati during the press conference.

According to the letter, the government is revoking the status of "state guest" given to Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati with immediate effect.

Govindanand Saraswati also claimed that Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's "Gomata Rashtramata" campaign in Mumbai was "fake".

Last year, Avimukateshwaranand Saraswati reportedly filed a defamation suit against Govinadanand Saraswati for labelling him a "fake baba".