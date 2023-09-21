Seer Krishnam says parties attacking Sanatan should be thrown out of INDIA bloc

Haridwar, Sep 21 (PTI) Seer Pramod Krishnam on Thursday described those attacking Sanatan Dharma as the descendants of demon king Ravana and asked leaders of the INDIA bloc to expel them from the opposition coalition.

Krishnam, who is often associated with the Congress party, held a meeting with saints and seers here on Thursday.

"Leaders of political parties like the DMK and Samajwadi Party who talk about finishing Sanatan are descendants of Ravana. Senior leaders of the alliance should expel such parties from the group," he said.

"Opposing Sanatan is equivalent to opposing India. India cannot be imagined without Sanatan," he added.

He also criticised Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya for his alleged remarks against Sanatan Dharma, saying the party, which is part of the INDIA bloc, must decide whether it stands with those speaking against the Ramayana and the Ramcharitmanas or against them.

The Ramcharitmanas issue was set off in Uttar Pradesh by Maurya who claimed on January 22 that some portions insult a large section of society on the basis of caste and had sought that they be "banned".

Recently, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently caused a storm as he alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated. PTI COR ALM RHL