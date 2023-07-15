Seer, two aides booked for abducting minor girl in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a seer and his two associates in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly abducting a minor girl, police said on Saturday.

Kotwali Nagar SHO Sudhir Kumar Raghav said the seer, identified as Lodheshwar Maharaj alias Rajeev, abducted the 16-year-old daughter of one of his disciples late on Friday.

The girl's father has lodged a complaint against the seer and his two associates, accusing them of luring away his daughter. They allegedly took her away in a car, Raghav said.

The police have registered a report and are on the lookout for the accused. PTI COR CDN SZM