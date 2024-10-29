Seers, Ayodhya locals eager to witness first Deepotsav after Ram Temple consecration

Lucknow/Ayodhya: The eighth edition of the Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya is expected to be much more grand given that this would be the first Diwali event after the consecration of the Ram Temple in January this year.

"Earlier, we used to be sad that Ram Lalla is in a tent... But now, every person is happy that for the first time 'Prabhu' (the Lord) will participate in the Deepavali celebrations from the grand new temple," Mahant Raju Das of Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple told PTI.

"We also hope to celebrate Deepavali the same way at the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna," he said.

With a focus on environmental protection, the Uttar Pradesh government said it aims to create a new world record this Diwali by lighting 28 lakh lamps along the banks of the Saryu river.

Special eco-friendly lamps will illuminate the Ram temple. These lamps are designed to prevent stains and soot from affecting the temple's structure and will remain lit for extended periods.

The Ram temple complex, which will be adorned by special floral decoration, has been divided into various sections for decoration, with each section assigned specific responsibilities.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of the Ram Temple, expressed happiness that the Deepotsav this time would be "'advitya' (unparalleled), 'vilakshan' (fantastic) and 'adbhut' (amazing)".

"There is no decline in the enthusiasm among the people. On the contrary, it has only increased and makes it evident that this year's Deepotsav will be truly amazing," the priest told PTI.

The seer of the Hanumangarhi temple thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Had he not been there, there would have been no Deepotsav, the Ram temple could not have been built, nor the Praan Pratisthaa would be possible."

He also showered praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for allocating a "big budget for Ayodhya's development and making efforts to ensure every temple and muth remain illuminated".

Ayodhya Mayor claimed arrangements were being made to give a feeling of the Treta Yug -- when Hindus believe the events of Ramayana took place -- to the visitors in the holy city.

"Deepotsav marks the coming of Lord Ram to Ayodhya. A healthy tradition has started. These days, almost one lakh people come to have a darshan of Lord Ram," the Ayodhya mayor said.

Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told PTI, "The entire world has been attracted toward Ayodhya due to Deepotsav. Everyone wants to witness the Deepotsav in Ayodhya." Besides the seers, the locals of Ayodhya are excited about the celebration on Wednesday.

"We have been eagerly waiting for this year's Deepotsav, as this is the first such celebration after the Consecration of Lord Ram. The ghats are looking decorated and there is a feeling of collective joyousness among the locals. I feel truly blessed and proud as a resident of this temple town," said Prajjwal Singh, a local.