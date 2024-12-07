Seers behind Maha Kumbh's holiness, grandeur: UP CM Adityanath

Prayagraj, Dec 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attributed seers for the Maha Kumbh's holiness and grandeur, with the government merely acting as partners in its organisation.

Advertisment

The chief minister highlighted that global recognition of Sanatan culture today was possible only because of the blessings and guidance of the seers.

"The blessings of the seers are the foundation of everything good in the Maha Kumbh. This time, too, we look forward to their guidance for the fair administration," a statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

Adityanath on Saturday interacted with some seers in the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj.

Advertisment

During his daylong visit, the chief minister invited representatives of all 13 akharas, along with the seers, to participate in a special programme for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit on December 13.

The prime minister will perform a puja at Sangam and inaugurate projects worth crores aimed at ensuring a clean, safe and well-organised Maha Kumbh. The seer community unanimously expressed its consent to attend the event, reflecting their commitment to the programme, the statement said.

The chief minister also acknowledged some delays in projects due to late receding of the Ganga's waters and assured the seer community that the state government would make every effort to meet their expectations.

Advertisment

"The progress of Sanatan society is possible only under the guidance of the seers and the holiness and the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh owe their essence to the revered seers. We must work together to make Maha Kumbh 2025 even grander than in 2019. With the blessings of the seers and the guidance of the prime minister, the world is witnessing the transformation of Ayodhya, Varanasi and Braj Dham," he said.

Representatives of akharas and the seers praised the preparations for the Maha Kumbh. They also shared their concerns about land allotment, camp locations, cleanliness, traffic management and assistance amounts.

The chief minister assured to find appropriate resolutions to these concerns.

Advertisment

The Maha Kumbh will commence on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Purnima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri. PTI CDN SZM SZM