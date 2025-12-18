Seers from various maths meet in Tumakuru, pitch for Parameshwara as Karnataka CM

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) A group of seers from various maths met on Thursday to pitch for Home Minister G Parameshwara for the chief minister post, amid the ongoing power tussle within the ruling Congress over the leadership issue.

The meeting held here was a show of unity from seers representing Lingayat, Vokkaliga, backward and Dalit communities, among others, with a demand for Parameshwara as CM, in case of leadership change, they said.

"Tumakuru district in-charge Minister and Home Minister G Parameshwara should be made the CM of the state. The move will also give the party credit for doing justice to a backward community (as Parameshwara is a Dalit)," Hanumanthanatha Swamiji of Kunchitigara Maha Samsthana Matha, Yelerampura told reporters here.

He said, "The seers, of all maths, irrespective of caste or any other affiliation, together with one voice, want Parameshwara as CM if such a situation comes... it will also help for the all round development of the district (Tumakuru), whether it is irrigation, Metro, drinking water among other things." Parameshwara, who had served as state Congress chief in the past, had himself last month said that he too was in the race to become the CM.

There has been a demand for a "Dalit CM" within the Congress in case of leadership change with Parameshwara as one of the prime contenders.

Recently, a former minister and MLA K N Rajanna, considered close to Siddaramamaiah, had pitched for Parameshwara for the coveted post, in case of change of guard.

There have been speculation within the party circles too about Siddaramaiah's faction preferring Parameshwara or other senior leaders among them for the CM post, in case of any changes.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation was fuelled by an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar in 2023. However, both the CM and the Deputy CM had recently held breakfast meetings at each others residences, on the instructions of the high command, which is seen as a move to pause the leadership tussle between the two and to signal Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for the time being. PTI KSU KH