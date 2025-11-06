Seers meet Uttarakhand CM Dhami, describe him Devbhoomi's 'Dharma Protector'

Dehradun, Nov 5 (PTI) Prominent seers and religious leaders of India on Wednesday assured full cooperation to the Uttarakhand government in making the 2027 Haridwar Kumbh Mela a success and described Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Devbhoomi’s “Dharma Protector”.

They met him at his residence here and lauded his efforts for the state’s development, cultural preservation and spiritual advancement.

Under Dhami’s leadership, Uttarakhand is achieving new heights in the spiritual, cultural and developmental spheres, they said.

They also assured full cooperation to the state government in making the 2027 Haridwar Kumbh Mela grand, divine and world-class.

Kumbh is not merely a religious event but a grand confluence of eternal tradition, Indian culture and global spiritual consciousness. It is everyone’s collective responsibility to make it historic, the seers added.

The religious leaders also extended greetings to the people on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand’s formation.

Those who met the chief minister included Jagadguru Shankaracharya Rajrajeshwar Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashananda Giri Maharaj, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Swami Ravindrapuri Maharaj, Pt Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Acharya Balkrishna, Jaya Kishori and poet Dr Kumar Vishwas, among others. PTI COR OZ OZ