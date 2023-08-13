Seers of various maths urge K'taka govt not to repeal anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion laws

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Seers of various maths have urged the Karnataka government not to repeal anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion laws for any reason. A conference of seers or pontiffs of various maths here unanimously adopted resolutions in this regard. The seers have also urged the government to ensure implementation of both laws as it is and not to dilute them.

Seers of various maths participated in a "Santa Sammelana" (saints/ seers conference), organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Yadugiri Yathiraja Math at Malleshwaram here and held discussions regarding various developments with respect to "Dharma" in the state, VHP said in a release here.

It said the conference deliberated on various issues like cow slaughter, religious conversion, love jihad, Hindu undivided family, environment, harmony among others and adopted two resolutions unanimously.

About 14 seers of various maths are signatories to the resolution, including Yadugiri Yatiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji of Yadugiri Yathiraja Math, Chandreshananda ji of Ramakrishna Mission, Ravishankara Shivacharya Swamiji of Mahalingeshwara math.

The Congress party had indicated ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls in the state and during the campaign, that it intends to withdraw both these legislations brought in by the previous BJP government.

While the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government after coming to power has already decided to repeal the anti-conversion law, it recently clarified that there is no proposal to repeal anti-cow slaughter law.

"For people to live with peace, harmony and brotherhood in Karnataka, the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act (anti-cow slaughter act), should not be withdrawn by the current government," the first resolution read.

"For people of India to live with peace and harmony, the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act (anti-conversion act) should not be withdrawn, and urge the government to implement it," another resolution read.

Earlier speaking to reporters here, Yadugiri Yatiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji said, "Religious conversion and cow slaughter should stop. This will give a boost to sanatana dharma or Hindu dharma. Our dharma believes that people of all religions should co-exist in India peacefully. So all of us have gathered here to urge the government." To a question regarding the present Congress government wanting to withdraw the legislations, he said the resolutions passed in this regard will be submitted to the government.

"We expect the government to respond positively. Party is not important here, the issue is important. The issue is for all. I don't want to speak on politics," the seer further said, adding the expectation is that these laws should also be brought in at the national level. PTI KSU KSU SS