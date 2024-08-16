Seers protest violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Haridwar, Aug 16 (PTI) Saints and seers took to the streets here on Friday in protest against the atrocities on the Hindus in Bangladesh and threatened to march to the neighbouring country if violence against them did not stop immediately. Taking out an "Aakrosh Rally" here, the seers condemned the atrocities against the Hindus, including their killings and incidents of arson and vandalism on the Hindu temples.

They asked the government in Bangladesh to stop such incidents immediately.

If the atrocities on the Hindus do not stop soon, the saints will march into Bangladesh, they said.

Before taking out the rally, the seers paid a tribute to the Hindus, who died in the violence in Bangladesh, on the banks of the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri here.

A large number of sadhus and saints took part in the rally.

Earlier also, the saints had organised meetings against the atrocities on the Hindus in Bangladesh and had written letters to the Centre as well as United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, requesting them to intervene and pass a unanimous resolution condemning the violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. PTI Corr ALM AS AS