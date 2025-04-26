Seers, traders protest against Pahalgam massacre in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Seers and traders in Vrindavan on Saturday took out a march around the Banke Bihari temple in protest against the gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Led by Kashi Vidvat Parishad's west India in-charge Nagendra Gaur, the protest march was joined by the members of the Vrindavan unit of Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, a trade body, sources said.

"Till now, we maintained brotherhood yet they (terrorists) slaughtered us. But we won't be slaughtered any more. We have come here to awaken the people," Gaur said.

He also appealed to the Hindu shopkeepers in the area to only promote their Hindu brothers.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states.

Ravikant Garg, president of the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal, told PTI, "The terrorist act in Pahalgam was part of a larger conspiracy. It was indeed a very sad incident, more so as it took place when the tourism season was at its peak. Tourism drives the economy of Jammu and Kashmir to a significant extent." He also said the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken appropriate steps in the aftermath of the attack, such as suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan and shutting down of the Attari-Wagah border transit route, among others.

Giving a call to all the social and trade bodies in the area to unite, Garg said the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal will initiate a campaign in this regard very soon.