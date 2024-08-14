Seers urge Centre to allow persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus to enter India, ease immigration norms

Ahmedabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Hindu seers on Wednesday condemned violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh and urged the Centre to relax immigration-related norms to facilitate entry of persecuted Hindus in India.

The Sant Sammelan was organised by Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti and Sanatan Dharma Sanrakshan Samiti in Ahmedabad to condemn the violence against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

A resolution was passed asking the Union government to exert pressure on the interim Bangladesh government to stop attacks on the Hindu community.

Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati, who presided over the congregation, called for unity among Hindus following the attacks.

Bharat Sadhu Samaj president Muktanand Swami appealed to the Central government to allow persecuted Hindus to enter India.

"This gathering is organised to create awareness about atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh. We urge the Centre to ease visa and other immigration-related procedures and allow persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus to enter India. All the seers are ready to shelter these Hindus in ashrams and mutts," said Swami.

He appealed to international organisations and powerful countries to take up the matter and pressure the Bangladesh government to ensure the cessation of attacks.

Swami raised the potential of similar violence against Hindus in other countries if attacks against religious minorities in Bangladesh continue.

Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati said innocent Hindus were targeted in the power struggle in Bangladesh.

"Hindus need to learn from Bangladesh scenario. This is like a 'demo' for us. What will happen if we lose the majority in India? If Hindus do not unite, they will face such attacks in other parts of the world too. We need to forget all our differences and come together," said the Shankaracharya.

Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha convener Swami Parmatmanand Saraswati sought the United Nations' intervention.

"Selective targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh has pained Hindu sants. Why the UN and other international organisations, otherwise vocal about human rights, are silent over the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh? This is nothing short of a genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh," he said.

The Sant Sabha passed a resolution asking the Central government to take steps to exert pressure on the interim Bangladesh government to stop attacks on Hindus.

"This convention is organised to express solidarity with minorities, especially Hindus who are being targeted in Bangladesh. We condemn this targeted violence against Hindus and other minorities by demonstrators in the garb of overthrowing the government. We appeal to the Bangladesh government to stop this genocide of minorities and ensure their safety," reads the resolution.

"The silence of international organisations and member countries of the UN is equally disturbing. So-called intellectuals and human rights organisations are silent over this genocide. We appeal to the Indian government to take steps to create pressure on the Bangladesh government to stop attacks on Hindus" it added. PTI PJT PD NSK