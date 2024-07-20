Seers welcome law to prevent misuse of names of chardham

Haridwar, Jul 19 (PTI) The seers of Haridwar have welcomed the state government's decision to make a law to stop the misuse of the names of the four famous Himalayan temples, which include Kedarnath and Badrinath, in Uttarakhand.

"There can be no alternative to the four dhams, 12 jyotirlingas and 52 shaktipeeths of Sanatan Hinduism and so there should not be any other temple or trust in their name," Baba Hathyogi, a seer, said after a delegation of seers submitted a memorandum to state officials.

"The names of religious places and institutions are the cultural assets of India. It is the duty of every citizen to respect them. This decision of the Uttarakhand Cabinet will help in preserving our cultural identity and rights," he said.

The seers thanked Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the decision through a memorandum submitted to the Haridwar District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police.

They had earlier attended a meeting, chaired by Mahant Ravindrapuri, President of the All India Akhara Parishad, at the camp of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani in Kankhal.

The decision to introduce the law was taken by the state cabinet on Thursday after a controversy broke out over the proposed construction of a replica of Kedarnath in Delhi by a trust named after the Himalayan temple.

Seer Vishnu Das Maharaj said that for a long time, some individuals and organisations had been forming trusts, committees and other institutions in the names of the four dhams, leading to confusion and resentment among the general public.

"The cabinet's decision will provide the necessary legal protection to the sanctity of important pilgrimage sites like Chardham which are part of our cultural heritage," he said.