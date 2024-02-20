Seize earthmoving equipment from farmers' protest sites: Haryana DGP to Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) A day before the resumption of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Haryana Police urged its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers and other earthmoving equipment from the interstate border which they say protesters will use to break barricades.

Advertisment

These could pose a threat to the security forces deployed at the border, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapoor said in an urgent communication to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav.

Farmer leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring three pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years and announced that they would resume their march on Wednesday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Advertisment

"It is reliably learnt that heavy earthmoving equipment, including proclain (digger), JCB etc., that have been further modified/armour-plated have been acquired by protesting farmers and have been deployed at the border locations where the protesters are camping right now," the letter written by the Haryana DGP stated.

"These machines are meant to be used by the protesters to damage the barricades thereby posing serious danger to the police and paramilitary forces deployed on duty and is likely to compromise the security scenario in Haryana," it said.

"In view of this, you are requested to take all necessary steps to immediately seize these machines from the protesting sites at the borders and take all preventive steps so that the proclain/JCB machines and other heavy machinery which may cause harm to security forces are not allowed to reach the protesting sites," it added.

Advertisment

Haryana Police also requested its Punjab counterparts to strictly warn the owners or operators of such equipment to not provide their equipment to the protesting farmers as this would "amount to a criminal act and they would be criminally liable for the same".

"The matter may be dealt (with) on top priority being matter of utmost urgency," the letter stated.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since their 'Delhi Chalo' march was stopped by security forces on February 13.

The farmers had also clashed with the security personnel at the two border points. PTI SUN CHS VSD DIV DIV