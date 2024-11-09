Seized dumper truck goes missing from police station in UP; theft case lodged

Banda (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A dumper truck parked on the premises of the Jaspura police station after being seized on charges of overloading sand went missing the next night, following which a case of theft was registered on Saturday, officials said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Ajay Kumar Singh told PTI that the dumper truck, passing through the Gauri-Amara link road, was seized last Thursday on charges of overloading sand and was kept on the Jaspura police station premises.

It went missing on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said, adding that he came to know about it on Saturday morning.

CCTV footage of the area was being scanned and a case of theft has been registered in the matter, Singh said.

In response to a question, he said, "If the involvement of any police personnel is found in the case of the missing dumper, strict action will be taken against him." PTI COR NAV NSD NSD