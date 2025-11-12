Seized illicit liquor, cannabis worth Rs 2 crore crushed under road roller in Indore district

Indore, Nov 12 (PTI) Indore district authorities destroyed confiscated stocks of illicit liquor, alcohol-making materials, and cannabis worth Rs 2.21 crore by using a road roller on Wednesday, an excise department official said.

The illicit liquor, liquor-making materials, and cannabis (ganja) were destroyed by the road roller in Memdi village in front of a committee constituted by the district administration, he said.

The illicit items destroyed in accordance with regulations included domestic and foreign liquor and cannabis, as well as beer, spirits, and 'mahua lahan' (a fermented solution prepared from mahua flowers used to make raw liquor), informed the official.

These items were seized by the excise department in connection with 7,942 cases of drug activities in Indore district during the calendar year 2024, he added. PTI HWP MAS RSY