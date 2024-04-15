Seizures by EC authorities in Andhra Pradesh go up to Rs 126 crore

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 15 (PTI) The Election Commission has seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies and other inducements worth Rs 126 crore in Andhra Pradesh between March 1 and April 13.

Of the seizures made so far, cash amounted to Rs 32 crore, liquor (Rs 20 crore), drugs (Rs 4 crore), precious metals (Rs 57 crore), freebies and other inducements (13 crore).

"This was enabled under the leadership of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena and his regular reviews with election officers, 20 enforcement agencies and others," said a press release from the CEO's office on Monday.

Further, watertight surveillance mechanism through state-wide check posts, inter-state check-posts and round the clock police security, among others, has enabled the seizures. PTI STH SS