Seizures worth over Rs 427 cr made in poll-bound Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI) Enforcement agencies have seized unaccounted cash, gold, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 427 crore in Telangana as on Wednesday, after the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.

On freebies, a central election team, which held a meeting with state election officials here directed them to add the cost of it in the account of candidate concerned, after the approval of nominations, a release issued by the office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Regarding seizures, the team advised the state officials to go lenient if the case is genuine, if convinced with the evidence.

A total of over Rs 151.5 crore in cash, 263.7 kg gold, 1091 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 165.2 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 44.9 crore, ganja valued at Rs 23.3 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 42 crore were seized, the statement issued from the office of CEO said.

Since October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till November 1, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 427 crore, it said.

The state goes to polls on November 30.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, and other officials of central election team, flew in from New Delhi, to ascertain the fool proof arrangements made so far and the preparedness by the Telangana State election machinery, for conducting free and fair poll to the State Legislature, before issuing notification, the release said.

The central team was apprised of the arrangements made so far, by CEO Vikas Raj and other officials. On the seizure of liquor, narcotics, the CEC team instructed the enforcement agencies and state departments to find out transportation routes in a novel way instead of checking on traditional methods, it said.

Dharmendra Sharma inquired about the status of setting up of surveillance cameras at key polling stations.

He directed the officials to issue prescribed forms for postal ballot for senior citizens, persons with disability (PWD) voters who wish to vote from the comfort of their homes, much in advance, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH