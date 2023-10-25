Select quality tenders instead of lowest bidders, says Gujarat CM after partial bridge collapse

Ahmedabad, Oct 25 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday directed authorities to select "quality tenders" instead of choosing lowest bidders to carry out civil works in the state, days after two persons were killed when a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Palanpur town in Banaskantha district.

Advertisment

The state government has ordered an inquiry into the October 23 partial bridge crash and action will be taken upon getting a report from technical experts, said Gujarat Finance and Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

He informed the media that the bridge collapse incident was discussed during the cabinet meeting and the state government is taking the matter "seriously".

"We are taking this incident seriously. Our CM has said the government will not allow technically incompetent contractors to carry out any work. We have sought a report from experts on the bridge collapse and action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident," Desai said.

Advertisment

He said the government is focusing on ensuring quality work in projects.

"During the meeting, the CM stressed that instead of going for the lowest bidder, we must choose quality tender. He told us that instead of selecting a contractor who would bid 20-25 per cent lower than others, we should give work to those who would maintain quality of work," said Desai, when asked what the government was doing in the wake of such incidents.

Prior to the Palanpur incident, a newly-built bridge on the Mindhola river in Tapi district had collapsed in June.

Advertisment

During the same time, directors of a construction firm were booked by police for using poor quality materials in the construction of a flyover in the Hatkeshwar area of Ahmedabad city, making the structure hazardous for use.

On October 23, six concrete girders or slabs, which were recently installed on the pillars of an under-construction bridge near the RTO Circle in Palanpur, collapsed. Two persons sitting in an autorickshaw died after they were crushed under the huge concrete girders.

On Tuesday, the Palanpur police lodged an FIR (first information report) against seven directors and four engineers of the contractor firm, GPC Infrastructure Ltd, said Banaskantha SP, Akshayraj Makwana.

These 11 accused were booked under section 304 of the IPC pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, said Makwana, adding no arrest has been made yet. PTI PJT PD RSY