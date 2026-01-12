Select surgical procedures to be conducted at Navy health camp in Lakshadweep

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Outpatient consultations, cataract surgeries, and select general surgical procedures will be carried out at a multi-speciality health camp set up on Monday in Lakshadweep by a joint services medical team, according to officials.

The camp, which will go on till January 16, has been organised by the Indian Navy and will cover Agatti, Kavaratti, Androth, Amini and Minicoy islands.

The team comprises medical officers and specialists from the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force.

The five-day camp, to be inaugurated by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, is aimed at delivering comprehensive medical care to the residents of Lakshadweep through specialist consultations, treatment services and select surgical interventions, including cataract surgery, defence officials said.

They said that the camp reaffirms the Navy's commitment to healthcare outreach, community welfare, and sustained civil-military cooperation.

Lakshadweep has an established government healthcare system comprising district hospitals, community health centres and primary health facilities.

The multi-speciality health camp is designed to complement these services alongwith providing access to specialist and super-specialist medical expertise. Emphasis will be placed on early diagnosis, timely intervention and appropriate clinical management of common and chronic medical conditions, officials said.

Medical consultations will be provided in several basic specialities, including dental surgery and a few super-specialities, such as cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, neurology and gastroenterology, they said.

"In addition to outpatient consultations, cataract surgeries and select general surgical procedures will be carried out during the camp by surgical teams," a senior official said.

These procedures will be undertaken in coordination with local health authorities.

The surgical component of the camp is expected to enhance the quality of life for patients requiring operative intervention. Screening by medical specialists is already in progress in the islands, the ministry said.

Alongside curative and surgical services, the camp will place strong emphasis on preventive healthcare and health awareness.

Medical officers will interact with community members to address lifestyle-related conditions, maternal and child health issues, nutrition and general wellness, officials added.

The initiative is part of the Navy's efforts to support and augment the existing healthcare services in the island territory through regular conduct of camps as part of the Navy Day outreach activities.

The medical camps, over the years, have included various primary care specialities and dental surgery procedures across most islands of Lakshadweep.

With advances in healthcare and continued support of the Union Territory administration, the health camp has been upgraded to a multi-speciality camp, the officials said.