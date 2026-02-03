Select UP cops undertake special training to sharpen public interface, crisis response

Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) A group of 40 Uttar Pradesh Police personnel on Tuesday started a specialised training programme aimed at transforming their behavioural orientation, communication skills and professional response in high-pressure and public-facing situations, an official statement said.

The three-day capacity-building initiative, titled 'Saksham Policing', is being conducted by the Police Training Directorate in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) as a pilot project at the police headquarters.

Launching the programme, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said continuous training was critical to institutional credibility and individual effectiveness.

"Training is the foundation of both personal and professional growth. The success of leading institutions and security forces across the world depends on the quality and continuity of training," he said.

Emphasising the role of conduct and mindset in policing, the DGP said, "Along with technical knowledge, attitude and behaviour determine how an officer performs on the ground. Effective verbal and non-verbal communication is especially important because public interaction directly shapes the image of the police." Referring to the selection of participants, he said, "The 40 officers chosen from a force of nearly four lakh personnel should see this as a privilege. They must participate with sincerity, openness and a positive mindset, not treat it as a routine assignment." He added, "Every officer represents the Uttar Pradesh Police." The DGP also linked the initiative to recent large-scale policing operations.

"The national and international appreciation received by Uttar Pradesh Police for its conduct during events such as the Mahakumbh and Magh Mela is the result of focused behavioural training. This programme builds on that experience," he said.

TISS Vice-Chancellor Prof Badri Narayan Tiwari said policing demanded emotional resilience and social sensitivity.

"Police personnel operate under constant pressure and public scrutiny. This programme is designed to help them develop balance, empathy and effectiveness through structured behavioural training," he said.

Director General of Police Training Rajeev Sabharwal said the initiative aimed to align personnel with the demands of contemporary policing.

"The programme focuses on behavioural orientation, communication style and professional efficiency suited to present-day challenges," he said, adding that such components have already been integrated into the basic training of constables, sub-inspectors and deputy superintendents of police.

According to the official statement, the training follows a skill-based, experiential learning model involving case studies, role play and interactive exercises.

The modules focus on self-awareness, non-judgemental communication, stress and conflict management, cultural and gender sensitivity, decision-making under pressure, and responsible use of social and digital media, it stated.

Officials said the initiative is expected to improve on-ground conduct, strengthen public trust and enhance the overall effectiveness of the force. PTI KIS APL APL