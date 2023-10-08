Selected for Vayalar award, Sreekumaran Thampi says he was deliberately denied prize multiple times

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (PTI) Malayalam lyricist, music director, and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi, whose autobiography has been selected for the Vayalar award, on Sunday claimed that he was "deliberately denied" the prize several times in the past.

Thampi's 'Jeevitham Oru Pendulum' was on Sunday selected for the 47th Vayalar Ramavarma memorial award for literature.

After his selection was announced, the lyricist claimed that he had been selected for the prestigious literary award when he was 31 years old but some eminent poet struck out his name.

"I wrote more songs than that person. I was deliberately denied the Vayalar award three-four times after it was decided to give me the same. I have no hesitation in saying so openly," Thampi added.

The award will be presented on October 27, the death anniversary of eminent poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma, during a function in Thiruvananthapuram. It comprises a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a citation, and a bronze figurine crafted by Kanayi Kunhiraman. PTI HMP IJT IJT