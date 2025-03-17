Selection of site for Bengaluru's second airport to be based on merit: K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) Karnataka Infrastructure Minister M B Patil on Monday said the selection of the site for Bengaluru's second airport will be purely based on merit, considering the interests of the city, its residents, industries and the economy.

The Minister also mentioned that he along with officials of his department will meet the Union Civil Aviation Minister after the Assembly session to discuss sending a team from the Airport Authority of India for the site approval. Following this, the government will finalise a location.

"We have sent three names (to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation), after the session we will visit Delhi. The Airport Authority will have to visit for the site approval. That's their role. Then the state government will have to decide based on the feasibility, viability," Patil told reporters here.

Noting that two potential sites have been identified, one on Kanakapura road near Harohalli and the other on Kunigal road in Nelamangala, he explained that the Kunigal road site is approximately 38 km from the city center, while the Kanakapura road site offers better connectivity with the metro, NICE road, and the Mysuru Expressway, all in close proximity.

"The sites have been selected keeping in mind connectivity and that it should be within 50 km. If the place is too far, no one will come. We will give land, but investors have to come to invest and they will consider feasibility and viability before investing. No one will come and invest if we give land somewhere and tell them to come up with an airport. Giving land is our responsibility, rest will be on the PPP model," he added.

The Minister made it clear that he would not yield to any pressure while deciding the location for Bengaluru's second airport and said the decision will be based solely on merit.

"We are clear that considering the interest of Bengaluru, its people, industries and economy, we will take a decision. I haven't buckled under any pressure so far and won't budge in the future too," he said.

Observing that after the Assembly session, he and the Secretary of his department will meet the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Patil said, "We will obtain the viability report, detailed project report, conduct study analyses, and then take a call." He added that he would also meet the union ministers from the state Pralhad Joshi, V Somanna, H D Kumaraswamy, to ensure that the inspections take place soon. "Once the site approval is granted, we can decide on which site," he added.

The Minister had earlier said that the exclusivity clause or preference clause of the Bengaluru International Airport at Devanahalli will end by 2033, and that the airport's capacity of hundred million passengers will be achieved by 2030. Hence the government has started early preparations. "If we start now, it will take seven to eight years." PTI KSU ROH