Selection process of 2,600 apprentices in PSPCL, PSTCL completed: Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) Punjab Power Minister Sanjeev Arora on Monday said the selection process for 2,600 apprentices (interns) in the Lineman trade, including 2,500 for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and 100 for Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), has been successfully completed.

Arora emphasised that the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government is making continuous efforts to strengthen PSPCL and PSTCL, both in terms of manpower and technical efficiency.

He pointed out that with the recent appointment of 2,106 (including 2,023 assistant linemen, 48 internal auditors, and 35 revenue accountants), the total number of new recruitments since April 2022 has risen to 8,984, reflecting the government's commitment to providing employment opportunities and improving the state's power infrastructure.

In a major pro-consumer reform aimed at promoting the 'Ease of Doing Business,' Arora said the state government has simplified procedures for obtaining new power connections and for changes in load capacity.

Highlighting the move, Arora said under the new system, applicants or consumers seeking new connections or alterations in load up to 50 kW will not be required to submit any test report from a licensed electrical contractor or any self-certification document for the electrical installation of the premises.

Instead, there will be a declaration in an online application form wherein the applicant will give a declaration.

For consumers with loads above 50 kW on LT supply, submission of a test report will remain mandatory, but PSPCL officials will not be required to verify such reports.

Similarly, for all new HT (High Tension) and EHT (Extra High Tension) applicants, the inspection report by the Chief Electrical Inspector (CEI) will continue to be compulsory; however, submission of the test report will no longer be necessary, he added.

Arora added that in the category of existing HT/EHT consumers seeking load extension, the CEI inspection will only be required when a new transformer is installed.

In all other cases, CEI certification will not be required.

The minister emphasised that this decision would cut down procedural delays, enhance transparency, and enable faster release of connections.

Calling the reform a progressive step toward efficiency and trust-based governance, Arora said it aligns with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's vision of providing consumer-friendly, transparent, and time-bound public services in Punjab.

He said as PSPCL now has a workforce of about 30,000 employees, it falls under the mandatory purview of the Apprentices Act, 1961, which requires every establishment with 30 or more employees to engage apprentices (interns) within a range of 2.5 per cent to 15 per cent of the total manpower.

In line with this, PSPCL has completed the selection of Apprentices (Interns) for the 2025-26 financial year, ensuring compliance with national standards while creating pathways for youth skill development and future employment. PTI CHS NB NB